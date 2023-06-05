A Minnesota transgender inmate will be transferred to a women’s prison and undergo a vaginoplasty as part of a settlement agreement in a discrimination lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections (DOC).

Christina Lusk, 57, is scheduled to be transferred to the women’s facility in Shakopee next week. He is the first Minnesota inmate to be relocated to a different prison based on gender identity.

According to reports from FOX 9, the settlement, announced last week, includes a financial compensation of $495,000 to be awarded to Lusk, which includes about $250,000 in legal fees.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the Minnesota DOC has agreed to strengthen its policies surrounding transgender inmates, including medical treatment and the right of transgender or gender non-conforming individuals to request a facility that corresponds with their gender identity.

