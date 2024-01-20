Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson WINS Florida tournament and is now set to receive one of five women’s places on prestigious tour aimed at providing ‘growth opportunities’ for female players

A transgender golfer has managed to secure her spot on a prestigious tour, specifically designed to provide ‘growth opportunities’ for female players.

Hailey Davidson, 30, who was born in Scotland but now lives in Florida has long been aiming to become the first transgender woman to earn a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour card – and has moved a step closer to her goal.

Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic at Mission Inn Resort and Club near Orlando, Florida.

Securing victory gives Davidson access to the Epson Tour, which is awarding exemptions to their top five players.

