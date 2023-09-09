Transgender cyclists Evelyn Williamson and Tessa Johnson hammer female competition at Illinois races

Two transgender cyclists sparked backlash after hammering biological female competitors to take gold medals at two separate championships – with one previously in a ‘throuple’ with another trans athlete caught shoving a female competitor in 2022.

Evelyn Williamson and Tessa Johnson, who were both born biologically male and transitioned to female before embarking on their run of cycling dominance, were seen arm in arm atop the podium as they celebrated victory in a relay race last week at the Illinois state championships.

The cycling duo’s controversial win on August 31 came days after they also won the Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago on August 27 – competing under the team name ‘TS-ESTRODOLLS’ in reference to the female hormone estrogen.

Their win comes amid fervent debates over the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, with many contending that they hold an unfair physical advantage after going through male puberty – even if they’ve had surgery and hormone replacement therapy.

