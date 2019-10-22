NEW YORK POST:

Transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon keeps dominating women’s cycling.

And she keeps creating controversy all the way.

Last weekend at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester, England, the 37-year-old Canadian first set a world record in qualifying for the 35-39 age category 200-meter sprint, then went on to defend her title in the finals.

Her success, however, has been overshadowed by frustrated competitors.

In an interview with Sky News, former cycling champion Victoria Hood said, “It is not complicated. The science is there and it says that it is unfair. The male body, which has been through male puberty, still retains its advantage; that doesn’t go away. I have sympathy with them. They have the right to do sport but not a right to go into any category they want.”

In a press release in response to Hood’s comments, McKinnon denounced her for having “an irrational fear of trans women.”