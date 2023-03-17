Transgender Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine says that gender-affirming care for minors has the ‘highest support’ of the Biden administration.

Levine has promised that medically changing children’s gender will soon be normalized, praising the controversial medical intervention which has been banned in several states at the Pediatric Grand Rounds Session at Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals.

‘I think that it’s not going to be politically advantageous. It wasn’t particularly in 2022 and so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging,’ Levine said.

Transgender Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine says that gender-affirming care for minors has the ‘highest support’ of the Biden administration

‘But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield.’

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm organization, a national association of medical professionals that combats ‘woke’ activism in the healthcare system, told Fox News that there is ‘no good evidence’ to back these claims.

READ MORE