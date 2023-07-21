Transgender Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine has claimed children can go through ‘the wrong puberty.’
Levine, 65, endorsed providing gender-affirming care to minors, arguing that the treatment options are ‘evidence-based.’
‘The treatment options for gender-affirming care for transgender youth really are evidence-based,’ Levine said.
She had been asked about the possibility of keeping transgender youth from seeking body-altering treatment until at least the age of 18.
Levine has previously said so-called gender-affirming care for minors has the ‘highest support’ from the Biden administration.