Transgender advocates have been taking the identity of women piece by piece — and now are trying to wrap their cause in the identity of black Americans who were slaves in the 1800s. “We’re calling it kind of the ‘rainbow Underground Railroad,’” said Bob McCranie, a real estate broker based in Dallas, Texas, who is now offering to help transgender advocates flee from states — such as Texas — where legislators have adopted popular laws to protect kids from transgenderism. “We’re trying to get people out quietly and get them to someplace where they feel safer,” McCranie told KFOR.com, appropriating the language used before the civil war to describe the networks that helped smuggle enslaved blacks to the northern states that barred slavery. The pre-civil war Underground Railroad was run by “abolitionists activists who would have safe houses for people, particularly slaves fleeing the South … To compare gay people in Texas leaving the state to the Underground Railroad should be offensive even to people who are gay,” scoffed radio host Erick Erickson on June 16. “Kudos to Mr. McCranie,” said Erickson. “The one guy who’s not fleeing the awful state of Texas is the realtor making a boatload of cash off the fear of these other people! … What a genius marketing scheme!” “What we discovered was we got so much response from other states that we decided to expand and become ‘Flee Red States,’” McCranie told KFOR. “We’ve helped 27 groups of people so far get out.”

