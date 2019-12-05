THE BLAZE:

Transgender activists tore into the city council of Olympia, Washington, last month for using police for a Transgender Day of Remembrance observance, with one declaring that cops “kill my families. They make it unsafe to live.”

Video captured four activists speaking during the Nov. 19 meeting. The Transgender Day of Remembrance takes place annually Nov. 20 and “is an opportunity for communities to come together and remember transgender people, gender-variant individuals, and those perceived to be transgender who have been murdered because of hate,” according to the Human Rights Campaign.

“I am profoundly ashamed that city hall is willing to sponsor a trans day of remembrance lighting in a building that has police, that has humans who are not on the side of the liberation of my sisters and my children … police are part of the problem,” one transgender woman said. “They kill my families. They make it unsafe to live. I urge you next year to not involve the police, to not light up your building and put money where your mouth is and save my sisters.”

The next speaker told the council, “I’m a tranny suffering under the conditions you create for us to not live in this city … I feel like the people here at city hall … you f*** with people’s hearts.”

With that Mayor Cheryl Selby pounded her gavel and cautioned the speaker against using profanity, as the meeting was being “broadcast live out in people’s homes, with families.”