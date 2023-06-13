A biological man who believes he is a woman defended his sexual display at the White House after shaking his fake breasts topless along with other transgender activists, asserting that his actions were “legal” and adding that his critics are simply “affirming that I am a woman.”

Transgender model Rose Montoya has come under fire after attending the White House’s pride celebration event, showcasing his fake set of fake breasts along with transgender men — females who believe they are males — who were showing off their top surgery scars. Montoya, who met President Joe Biden at the event, covered his nipples as he and others shimmied for the camera.

However, Montoya defended his actions in a TikTok he posted after the event.

“It has recently come to my attention that conservatives are trying to use the video of me topless at the White House to try to call the community groomers, etc. And I would just like to say that first of all, going topless in Washington, DC, is legal,” Montoya said, making it clear that he “fully” supports the “free the nipple” movement.

“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not,” he said, asserting that the outrage is simply “affirming that I am a woman.”

