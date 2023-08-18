Trans zealots would rather children stay in care than be fostered by loving parents who won’t embrace extremism

The Burkes wanted to start a family. But for years, the couple from Southhampton, Mass., struggled with infertility. Mike, an Iraq war veteran and Catherine, “Kitty”, who runs a small business with her husband, tried private adoption. As it became too expensive, the Burkes both in their late 30s turned to foster care, a willingness to open their home to abused and abandoned children in desperate need of love and stability. Outrageously, their application was denied – and their story offers a frightening peek into how gender activism has infiltrated our government instutitions. In January, 2022, they applied through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF). By June of that year, they were in the midst of the grueling process, which involves about 30 hours of interviews, home visits and various training sessions.

In March 2023, they were encouraged by one case worker who told them, they were “one step closer.” But later that month their application was essentially stamped with a giant red, “Nope.” When they requested a hearing and gained access to their files, they were shocked to learn the motive for their rejection, explicitly laid out in the state workers’ own words. The authors of the file called them “lovely people” but said they wouldn’t be “affirming to a child who identified as LGBTQIA.” It mentioned their devout Catholic faith, involvement in local churches as musicians and decided, “Their faith is not supportive and neither are they.”

