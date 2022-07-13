“Coming out of my transition was like leaving the Twilight Zone, but the rest of society is still in it.”

After living nearly a decade of his life as a transgender woman named Brianna, Brian Wagoner ultimately came to realize his transition had been a mistake. In February, the 31-year-old made the decision to detransition back to his biological gender and live once again as a man.

“It was basically like medical professionals cheering on a girl with bulimia for puking up her lunch when her ribs are already poking out,” he said of the estrogen treatment he was put on for years. “There’s a lot of money to be made by doctors here. They see the dollar signs, and in the end, money talks.”

Wagoner reached out to The Post after reading an article in June that profiled two young women who regretted transitioning to men in their teens. One of those detransitioners, Chloe Cole, who had a double mastectomy, is now campaigning for a Florida rule that will block Medicaid funds from paying for medical interventions in cases like hers.

