Trans influencer Rose Montoya, banned from the White House after flashing his breasts there on Saturday, said he is tired of seeing brands ‘caving to the bullies.’

The 27-year-old has over 800,000 followers on TikTok, and told the Guardian that this year he did not receive many brands or companies seeking to partner with him for Pride month.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of my trans friends and colleagues, and we’ve all noticed less brands seeking partnerships and smaller budgets for Pride campaigns,” Montoya told the Guardian. “It’s disappointing.”

Target scaled back its Pride collection following public outcry surrounding ‘tuck friendly’ swimsuits. The swimsuit included extra fabric in the crotch, so that it is easier to hide male genitalia. The company also caught backlash for including designs from a Satan-loving designer. In May, CEO Brian Cornell announced the company will suffer an estimated $500 million in lost profits this year, Breitbart reported.

Many consumers believe Target selling Pride products marketed toward children is grooming behavior and that therefore those products should be pulled.

This year, Target received 15,000 social media calls to boycott the company due its pride collection — 40 times more than last year, the New York Post reported.

