A Canadian teacher who made international headlines for wearing gigantic prosthetic breasts rarely wears them outside of school — raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act.

While parents have raged about transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux being allowed to wear Z-cup prosthetics in front of students, the shop teacher was spotted ditching the controversial fetishistic fashion after work and stepping out in public dressed as a man.

“He wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently,” a resident of Lemieux’s apartment complex told The Post.

“He puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

Both uniformed and plainclothes police do regular welfare checks at Lemieux’s apartment, according to a law enforcement source.

The teacher — who until a few years ago went by the name Kerry — left Ontario’s Oakville Trafalgar High School this week wearing the gigantic breasts, a blond wig and glasses, but it wasn’t long until the cartoonish clothing came off.

