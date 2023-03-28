Transgender Nashville school shooter with ‘high-functioning autism,’ Audrey Hale, 28, has been seen talking about her ‘growth as an artist’ as police reveal she’d drawn a cartoon-like massacre manifesto detailing her twisted plan.

Hale shot and killed three nine-year-old students and three staff members at The Covenant School in Green Hills on Monday in what police are calling a ‘targeted attack.’

Eerie footage of Hale’s college graduation and a short interview of the art school’s ‘Senior Portfolio Show’ reveal the deranged killer portraying a seemingly happy persona as she talked about her ‘growth as an artist.’

The 28-year-old was seen smiling as she walked on stage at her college graduation – a stark contrast to the emotionless surveillance footage of Hale stalking the halls of her old school.

