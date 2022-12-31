Accused transgender killer Nikki Secondino gave cops a chilling confession to Thursday’s slashing attack on her dad and sister — declaring that she “wanted them dead” and boasting that she would have killed others if she could have, sources told The Post.

“I came out of the bedroom. My father was sitting on the couch,” she allegedly told cops after the attack inside the family’s Bensonhurst home, which left dad Carlo dead and sister Liana fighting for her life.

“I hit him on the head with a hammer. Then I reached for my favorite German knife and stabbed the s–t out of him.

“My sister came out and tried to stop me and I stabbed her in the back, head and stomach,” Nikki allegedly confessed.

“I wanted them dead.

“If I would have seen the 911 caller, she would have been next,” she said, apparently referring to a neighbor who called cops.

“I didn’t plan it. I didn’t have to. I don’t remember where I put the knife. I am sure they will find it.”

On Thursday, Nikki, 22, was charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her 61-year-old father and stabbing her 19-year-old sister.

She initially told police that two intruders attacked the family and “sexually assaulted me,” but sources said she later confessed that she concocted the story after the attacks.

Neighbors told The Post they heard Nikki on the phone in the hallway after the attacks claiming the family had been robbed by a pair of home invaders.

Arriving cops found the elder Secondino lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor and his younger daughter conscious but critically injured.

