A transgender athlete has been slammed after placing second across a field of high school girls – and even prevented one from securing a state championship place.

Athena Ryan, who transitioned from male to female, had been running in the boy’s team for Sonoma Academy until 2021, when she switched to the girl’s team.

The junior stormed to the runner-up position in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter finals of the CIF-North Coast Section Meet of Champions that took place on Saturday.

In the aftermath of the race, Ryan boasted about her rapid progress, shaving vast amounts of time off her best performances.

She vaulted from sixth place in her last 1,600-meter race to second ahead of a field of senior high school females.

