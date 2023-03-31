A transgender activist group has called off its planned Trans Day of Vengeance rally in Washington, DC on Saturday due to a “credible threat to life and safety.”

The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), which organized the rally, announced Thursday that the threats were sparked by social media reactions to the name of the previously scheduled demonstration outside US Supreme Court.

The April 1 protest was planned weeks before Audrey Hale — who is transgender — gunned down three 9-year-old students and three adults in a private Nashville grammar school.

“The safety of our trans community is first priority. This threat is the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community after the Tennessee shooting,” the coalition said on social media.

“Individuals who had nothing to with that heinous act have been subjected to highly serious threats and blamed only because of their gender identity. This is one of the steps in genocide, and we will continue our efforts to protect trans lives.”

