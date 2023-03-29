An activist group is due to hold a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ demonstration outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, warning against ‘astronomical amounts of hate from the world’ and following the horrifying Nashville shooting which left seven dead on Monday.

The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) will host the event in Washington D.C. from 31 March until 2 April, starting Friday and marching on the Supreme Court at 11am on Saturday. On their website they cite Gender Affirming care ban bills and the political climate as motives for the demonstration.

But commentators are up in arms over the decision to go ahead with the protest as police say they are investigating the role of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s gender identity and a sense of ‘resentment’ that may have inspired the attack on the shooter’s Christian former school.

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday demanded her Twitter account be restored after features were limited for violating rules.

She said: ‘My Congressional account was suspended for 7 days for exposing Antifa, who are organizing a call for violence called “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

‘The day after the mass murder of children by a trans shooter. Restore my account immediately.’

