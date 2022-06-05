BREITBART:

On Thursday, at London’s ThundCrit cycling event, two biological males identifying as women took first and second place and then celebrated their “achievement” by kissing on the podium as the third-place winner, an actual female, held her baby.

Emily Bridges and Lilly Chant, the two men who placed first and second, competed in ThunderCrit’s “Lightning” category. According to the website, this category is reserved for “cis-women, non-binary people,” as well as “trans men and women whose physical performance aligns most closely with cis-women.”

Two men kiss as they celebrate stealing 1st & 2rd place in a womens race…woman takes care of her child as she stands on the 3rd place she has been relegated to due to male cheats.



This pic tells the story of gender ideology perfectly.

Men first, women & childrens needs last. pic.twitter.com/0rcX8a8UdZ — Aja 🇯🇲🇬🇧⚢💚🤍💜🦖 (@Aja02537920) June 4, 2022

Bridges, 21, has tried and failed to work his way into women’s cycling competitions across the UK in recent months. As Breitbart’s Hannah Bleau reported in March, Bridges was denied access to the National Omnium Championships.

Bridges has undergone hormone therapy. However, as demonstrated by the dominance of UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, hormone therapy is completely inadequate in erasing the natural physical advantages men have over women.

Bridges has also been winning races against other men while on hormone therapy. As of March, British Cycling still listed Bridges as a male, most likely because he is.

