A third militant Antifa has been arrested and charged with arson over a firebombing attack on a Seattle police station.

Jeremy Michael Haines, 34, of Bremerton, Wash., was arrested by Seattle police earlier this month and charged with attempted first-degree arson.

Haines, who is transsexual and is also known by the name “Naomi Cassandra Krell,” has been arrested multiple times this year at violent Antifa protests. But the latest serious felony charge makes her the third suspect arrested over a firebombing attack on an occupied Seattle police station in September.

Haines is accused by the State of Washington of being part of a mob who carried out an organized attempt to burn down the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct on Sept. 1. Ex-realtor Danielle Elizabeth McMillian and Jacob Bennet Greenburg, the two other identified suspects, were arrested and charged in October.

On the night of the attack, around 100 Antifa dressed in black bloc and riot gear gathered at Cal Anderson Park, the location of the previous “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ). They then marched to the adjacent police station where they proceeded to carry out a coordinated firebombing using Molotov cocktails.

According to the criminal complaint, Haines was armed with a baseball bat and used a large umbrella to shield McMillan while she lit the wick of a Molotov cocktail, which was thrown toward the police station but failed to ignite. Antifa use umbrellas to shield themselves and their comrades from CCTV cameras and journalists while in the act of preparing or carrying out criminal activities.

The complaint says that Haines next shielded Greenburg from view, who successfully threw an incendiary device at the East Precinct that ignited into flames.

Officers extinguished the fire and detectives from the Arson Bomb Squad recovered evidence of the three incendiary devices. No arrests were made that night.

“It is clear from a review of the incident that this was a well-coordinated, non-spontaneous incendiary attack on the East Precinct as officers were inside the precinct,” states the detective in the affidavit. “The group had clearly orchestrated the obscuring of security cameras, and the shielding of the criminal actors as they prepared their Molotov cocktails for throwing.”

