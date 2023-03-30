A video game featuring a transgender hero who shoots down trans critics — including priests — in order to allow players to “unleash [their] pent-up fury upon the gender-critical tyrants with an arsenal of deadly weapons” was published by a trans game developer two months before Monday’s Christian school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Titled “Terfenstein 3D,” the game’s name is a play on the pejorative term “TERF” or “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.”

According to Dictionary.com, it refers to an “advocate of radical feminism who believes that a trans woman’s gender identity is not legitimate and who is hostile to the inclusion of trans people and gender-diverse people in the feminist movement.”

The game is a spinoff of the classic Wolfenstein, the longest-running first-person shooter series, where an American Army captain protagonist battles off evil Nazis.

However, in the Terfenstein version, Nazis are replaced with enemies such as religious clergy and transgenderism critics who are to be hunted and killed.

A trailer for the game released in advance appears to show the main character gunning down unarmed priests.

