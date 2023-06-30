Protesters showed up on Philadelphia’s Chestnut Street outside the Museum of the American Revolution on Thursday as Moms for Liberty began their annual summit in the city.

"Philly is a Trans City! Philly is a Trans City! These Hoes for Hitler Got to Go!" pic.twitter.com/TFHcQo5uAB — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 30, 2023

The event is the second annual summit for the organization, primarily taking place at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown through Sunday. However, the Philadelphia museum was reportedly vandalized after protesters expressed their discontent with the venue hosting a summit reception there, according to Fox News.

“We are devastated to see the Museum of the American Revolution targeted last night by hateful vandals who broke windows and destroyed historical symbols of our country’s freedom. The core of a free republic is to allow for the peaceful discussion of different ideas. We pray for peace in the days ahead,” Moms for Liberty wrote on Thursday.

Jack Posobiec posted a video on Twitter, showing agitators outside the hotel yelling obscenities at the event attendees.

Posobiec posted a second video, tweeting: “BREAKING: Far-left mob screams ‘F**K YOU AND YOUR FASCIM’ at moms arriving at Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia ‘Philly is a Trans City! Philly is a Trans City! These Hoes for Hitler Got to Go!’”

