On Monday, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a biological woman who identified as transgender, murdered six people, including three children, at The Covenant School, a private Christian grade school in Tennessee.

Remember this is coming Saturday pic.twitter.com/fC2LA5LCvP — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) March 27, 2023

This deadly attack was carried out the same week as a planned “Day of Vengeance” by transgender activists later this week.

The website of the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), declares, “Like the Stonewall Riots the gays and lesbians were experiencing what the trans community is facing now. This cycle of hate needs to end in fact it must. Allies, siblings we need you now more than ever. ‘I was a radical revolutionist. I still am a revolutionist…I am glad I was in the Stonewall Riot. I remember when someone threw a Molotov cocktail, I thought, ‘My god, the revolution is here. The revolution is finally here?’ —Sylvia Rivera.”

Currently, there is no known connection between the shooter and the group. On Monday, Nashville Chief of Police John Drake was asked whether Hale identifying as transgender played a role in her targeting the school, and he would not confirm this but indicated that it was a working theory and said it would be discussed at a later date.

