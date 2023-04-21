A trans-identified male issued a threatening warning on TikTok and encouraged the trans community to take up arms and engage in deadly acts of violence if someone were to prevent them from using the women’s restroom. User @tara_vs_tw on TikTok

“I dare you to try and stop me from using the women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make,” the trans-identified male said on the social media app under the username tara vs tw.

“If you back a wild animal into a corner,” tara vs tw said, “they’re going to become a dangerous animal. So if you want to die on that hill of yours of righteousness and moral majority, then you go right ahead.

“I dare you to try and stop me from going into a women’s bathroom. It will be the last mistake you ever make. I dare you to try and stop a transgender woman in my presence from using the bathroom, it will be the last mistake you ever make.

“This is a call to action and a call to arms to everybody within the United States that are scared, worried, have children that are transgender, lesbian, bi or gay. This is a call to action.

“You need to arm up,” the male said to the camera, “plain and simple. Go out, buy a gun, learn how to use it efficiently through and through. Because the time to act is now.

