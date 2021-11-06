Breitbart:

Thirteen establishment House Republicans are facing backlash for enabling President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda, including the far-left’s reconciliation package.

The 13 establishment House Republicans who voted to pass the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill, which will now go to Biden’s desk to sign, sprung free the far-left framework of the reconciliation package. The reconciliation package is a measure far-left Democrats had been fighting over for months while holding the infrastructure bill hostage.

After 13 Republicans voted to pass Biden’s infrastructure bill, a rule was passed providing consideration for the reconciliation package’s framework, a key function that must occur in order to send the massive tax and spend package into the process of reconciliation.

If the 13 Republicans had not voted for the infrastructure bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not have had enough Democrat votes to pass the bill. But 13 Republicans did vote for the bill, which removed the leverage to block the reconciliation package from moving forward.

Ryan James Girdusky tweeted the breakdown of the 13 Republicans. According to Girdusky, eight Republicans are in red districts and face a tough reelection year. Two are retiring, and three are in blue districts.

More at Breitbart