A screenshot from a video has revealed the chilling moment Hamas butchers arrived in an Israeli village, where they murdered at least 100 people, including babies.

The image, verified by CNN, shows Hamas militants on motorbikes wielding guns entering kibbutz (community) Be’eri, just three miles from the border with Gaza.

The footage is believed to show the terrorists arriving around 7am, just half an hour after they breached the border wall between Gaza and Israel, CNN reported.

