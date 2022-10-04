They’re the Green Goblin Gang — and the furious mom of one of their victims says the fiends were “complete animals,” randomly attacking her daughter on her birthday.

Newly released video captured the bizarre group of female robbers wearing full-body, neon green leotards as they punched and tossed around two 19-year-old women on a Times Square subway train about 2 a.m. Sunday. The victims were robbed of a cellphone and handbag, cops said.

“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” the mother of one of the victims told The Post on Monday.

“Yesterday was her birthday,” said the distraught mom, who asked that she and the victims remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. “This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and then some because it’s disgusting.”

The video posted on social media shows about six females dressed in green tossing around one of the teenagers and punching the other repeatedly in the face. Some of the attackers are also wearing hoods with face masks. They are still in the wind.

The mother said her daughter and a friend at first “were on the platform going home.

“They were just literally standing to get on the train. These wretched grown women came down the stairs being all loud. They went to get into the train, and one of them bumped [the friend],” the mom said.

