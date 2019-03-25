TELEGRAPH

Train bosses are trying to stop anti-social behaviour by playing soothing classical music at a crime-ridden railway station . Extra security guards have already been called in to tackle youths annoying commuters on the platforms in Hull, East Yorkshire. But train operator TransPennine Express had said the music would be played as part of a three-month trial in an attempt to curb the bad behaviour. One theory is that the music will be deemed so unfashionable and potentially damaging for teenagers’ street credibility that they will shun the area. The company said that the same move at Cleethorpes station had cut complaints of anti-social behaviour by around 75 per cent.

