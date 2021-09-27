NY Post

Harrowing video captures the moment a Russian fitness coach tries to save a woman who jumped into rough waters at a Spanish resort — but then dies in front of his wife, who is filming the tragic incident. Daniil Gagarin, 30, is seen in the footage captured Thursday by his wife, Darya, trying to rescue fellow fitness expert Emma Mönkkönen, of Finland, after she jumped off a cliff and into the waves at the La Zorra cove in Torrevieja, East2West News reported. But after pulling Mönkkönen onto a rock, both Gagarin and the 24-year-old woman lose their grip and fall into the churning sea — getting swept out to the Mediterranean as Darya cries helplessly. The woman’s body was recovered a couple of miles away while Gagarin’s was pulled out the following day, according to the news outlet.

