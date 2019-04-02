THE SUN:

A TALENTED Jiu-Jitsu fighter has died after being knocked out at an MMA event in Brazil, local media report.

Amazonian athlete Mateus Fernandes, 22, suffered four heart attacks on Saturday night after being struck on the head and neck by his opponent.

The young amateur won the first two close combat rounds of his match in the Remulos Fight Night event held in Manaus.

He had been expected to pick up the third when he was floored by two solid punches.

Footage of the match taken from a ring-side seat shows the exact moment the sportsman hits the ground in a daze.

His challenger, Obed Pereira, lands another left hook sending him sprawling onto his right side.

He makes a courageous attempt to sit up and the referee rushes in to intervene pushing his advancing adversary away.