A Home Depot employee in California was shot and killed outside the store while attempting to stop a thief from leaving with stolen goods.

Authorities say the fatal assault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Pleasanton, a city to the east of San Francisco.

Officers responded to calls at around 2.15pm of a man bleeding inside the store. Responding law enforcement rendered aid to the victim, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported that the victim, 26-year-old Blake Mohs, attempted to stop a robbery in progress and was shot during a struggle, according to officers.

The suspects, 32-year-old Benicia Knapps and 31-year-old David Guillory, fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. They had possibly attempted to steal a phone charger.

