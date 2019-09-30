NEW YORK POST:

Tragic Bronx police officer Brian Mulkeen was killed by friendly fire from fellow cops as he wrestled an ex-con for control of his service weapon, police sources said Monday.

Mulkeen, 33, was shot in the head, chest and legs amid his life-or-death struggle early Sunday in the borough’s Edenwald Houses, but it was initially unclear whether he was shot with his own service Glock, struck by rounds from other officers or both.

Now, investigators have concluded that at least the fatal shot came from a fellow cop, according to sources.

“It was friendly fire that killed him,” said one police source.

Mulkeen had tackled and was grappling with reputed gangbanger Antonio Lavance Williams when Williams grabbed the cop’s Glock, authorities have said.

As they fought for control of the gun, it went off five times, according to authorities.