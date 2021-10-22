The Sun

ALEC Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a crew member on set of his new movie, Rust, The Sun can exclusively reveal. The tragic death was caused by a prop gun firing off while filming the actor’s latest film – which resulted in both the cinematographer and the director getting shot. Rust director and writer Joel Souza was also shot on set and transported to a nearby hospital In a statement first given to The Sun, Santa Fe County Sheriff Juan Rios revealed: “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. “Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.” The officer also confirmed that no charges have been filed yet relating to the incident however, the investigation remains ongoing as witness’ are being interviewed. Alec was filming a scene on the set of his new Western movie, Rust, that required him to fire a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks. However, tragedy struck when the gun discharged either shrapnel or a bullet, which hit two people on set including director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. Shortly after the incident took place, Halyna was airlifted to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Read more at the Sun