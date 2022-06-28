Forty-six people were found dead in a tractor-trailer on the Southwest Side, and 16 have been transported to area hospitals, according to San Antonio police and fire officials.

“It’s tragic,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “They had families… and were likely trying to find a better life. It’s nothing short of a horrific human tragedy.”

Authorities said it was the largest mass casualty event they’ve seen in San Antonio.

“We hope that those responsible for putting these people through such inhumane conditions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Nirenberg said.

Officials would not immediately confirm if the victims were migrants or what country they were from.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers received a call 10 minutes before 6 p.m. Monday to the 9600 block of Quintana Road when a person working nearby heard a cry for help.

When the worker approached, he saw several bodies inside an 18-wheeler trailer with its doors partially open.

