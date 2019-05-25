FOX NEWS:

A British man has died on Mount Everest amid fears of overcrowding, as a record number of people attempt to climb the tallest mountain in the world.

Robin Fisher, 44, made it to the summit Saturday morning, but collapsed after 150 meters on the trek down. His Sherpa attempted to wake him up to change his oxygen and give him water, but was unsuccessful.

“Our guides tried to help but he died soon after,” Murari Sharma of Everest Parivar Expedition told the BBC.

Nepal’s tourism ministry has issued a record number of permits to 381 climbers this season, one reason for the overcrowding.