Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin takes the lead in the New York gubernatorial race in his attempt to oust Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to a Trafalgar Group poll published late Monday night.

The poll found that of the 1,198 likely general election voters, 48.4 percent would vote for the Zeldin, while 47.6 percent would vote for Hochul. With four percent undecided, Zeldin leads the Democrat incumbent by less than a point and within the margin of error.

The Trafalgar Group poll sampled the 1,198 likely general election voters from October 27 to 31, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level. The poll’s respondents were 53.6 percent Democrats, 27.5 percent Republican, and 18.9 percent had no party or other affiliation.

The poll comes just one day after the New York Times published a story explaining how Zeldin surging in the poll had caused the national Democrats to worry about the race and, therefore, the effect a major upset would have on the down-ballot races — similar to what happened in Virginia last year when then-candidate Glenn Youngkin won his gubernatorial race.

READ MORE