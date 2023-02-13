A federal lawsuit has been launched in the wake of the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line last week.

The action seeks to force Norfolk Southern to initiate health testing for residents in both states.

Undetermined damages are also being sought as well as a full insight into the nature of the chemicals released into the atmosphere and water table in the accident.

AP reports the lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to pay for medical screenings and related care for anyone living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed Feb. 3 in the village. No one was injured in the derailment investigators said was caused by a broken axle, as Breitbart News reported.

