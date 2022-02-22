THE DAILY STAR:

Twenty trucks of armed men loyal to the sons of gangster El Chapo held the town of Caborca hostage for 24 hours last week and killed two men, before kidnapping many more

The Mexican town of Caborca was subject to a brutal, sustained and bloody standoff involving the sons of imprisoned Mexican drug lord El Chapo that left two people dead and many more kidnapped.

Word of the drug gangs raid on February 15 had initially been passed to residents of the isolated city through scrambled messages from truck drivers who heard gang members at gas stations brag: “The Chapiza is here: we are coming with everything.”

Armed to the teeth with guns powerful enough to take down helicopters, 20 trucks arrived in Caborca to intimidate the rival gangs in the area and lay siege to the town.

