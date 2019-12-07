NY POST

Two unsuspecting tourists from Israel were attacked at knifepoint inside a Brooklyn subway station on their last night in New York, police said. The two women, ages 20 and 21, were inside the Avenue I station near McDonald Avenue in Midwood just after midnight Thursday when a female attacker, her head swathed in a white cloth, grabbed one of them as they left the elevated platform. The assailant shoved the woman down the staircase, video released by the NYPD shows. A man then joins the attack, snatching the victim’s purse and punching her repeatedly as the female attacker yanks on the woman’s hair.

