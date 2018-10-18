NEW YORK POST:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s a stunning resort town once frequented by the rich and famous, but these days it’s become the scene of unimaginable horror time and time again.

The latest incident saw two men murdered on Caleta Beach in Mexico’s Acapulco region, but such scenes of bloodshed are becoming so mundane that tourists barely batted an eyelid.

Sure, some beachgoers initially ran for their lives when the gunshots rang out, but it wasn’t long before they went on with their leisure activities. Some were even filmed dining at a beachside restaurant while the bodies lay just feet away, with the bizarre scenes caught on camera by local site El Sol de Acapulco.

The footage shows the crime scene being cordoned off by investigators with tourists seen relaxing in the background.

The identities of the victims have not been revealed, but it’s believed they were chased from a vehicle and ran into the crowd of tourists.

The horrid incident comes as the skeletal remains of six men were found in a house, also in Acapulco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero.

The local government said some of the bodies were found with their hands and feet bound, one with a piece of wire tied around the neck.

Morgues in Guerrero and several other states in Mexico have been overwhelmed by the number of bodies found on streets and in clandestine graves. Many are never identified.

Violence is also skyrocketing in the north-central state of Guanajuato, where the state prosecutor’s office reported that a pile of hacked-up limbs and body parts was found on a street in the city of Salamanca.