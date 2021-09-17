NY Post

Three women from Texas attacked a hostess at an Upper West Side Italian restaurant after being asked to prove they were vaccinated, police said. The tourists assaulted the 24-year-old worker at the neighborhood mainstay Carmine’s at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, cops said. Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston and Kaeita Nkeenge Rankin, 44, and Tyonnie Keshay Rankin, 21, both of Humble, allegedly punched and struck the hostess multiple times and broke her necklace. The trio were all arrested on assault and criminal mischief charges, according to the NYPD The victim told police she suffered pain and bruising after being attacked by the suspects, cops said. She refused medical treatment. The tussle began after the Texans argued with the hostess over the existence or legitimacy of the women’s COVID-19 documents, police said.

