A tourist submarine has vanished while exploring the Titanic shipwreck in the Atlantic Ocean, authorities said.

The Boston Coast Guard said a search began on Monday for the small sub, which takes tourists to view the famous shipwreck that sits about 12,500 feet at the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, the BBC reported.

It remains unclear how many passengers, if any, were on board the sub when it disappeared and what tourist company owned the vessel.

The Boston Coast Guard did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for additional information.

The wreck of the disaster has remained a popular tourist destination, with passengers taking to the depth to see the haunting site where more than 1,500 passengers died after the “unsinkable” ship struck an iceberg and sank while sailing from Southampton, England, to New York in April 1912.

READ MORE