A tourist was slashed near Times Square after ignoring a stranger’s obnoxious catcalls, police said Sunday. The 23-year-old victim, who is visiting the city from Michigan, was leaving Restaurant Row in Manhattan and walking back to her hotel with a friend when a man began catcalling her on W. 46th St. near Eighth Ave. about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, sources said. When the woman’s friend told the flirtatious stranger to knock it off, the assailant took offense, followed them and pulled out a sharp instrument and slashed the woman from behind, across the chest and right hand, sources said. The shocked victim initially declined medical attention but later took herself to an urgent care facility, source said.

