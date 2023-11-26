Tourist blasts San Francisco’s Tenderloin district as ‘most depressing place I’ve ever seen’

Just arrived to San Francisco and walking through the Tenderloin to my AirBnB. This is one of the most depressing places I've seen. So many drugged out people standing up while fully bent over with their head to the ground, taking what appears to be fentanyl. Tents everywhere,… pic.twitter.com/0JPk5tcpE4 — Jeremy Bernier (@jeremybernier) November 25, 2023

A tourist visiting San Francisco’s Tenderloin district was aghast after seeing ‘drug addicts’ gathered outside his rental.Jeremy Bernier, a software engineer, who just arrived in the neighborhood on Saturday, posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, of a group he claimed to be drug addicts gathered outside his Airbnb.Bernier described the city as the ‘most depressing place I’ve ever seen’ and went on to ask ‘wtf is this and who the hell is in charge of this city?’ ‘So many drugged out people standing up while fully bent over with their head to the ground, taking what appears to be fentanyl,’ he added.’Tents everywhere, people passed out on sidewalks. This is worse than 3rd world countries. Such an embarrassment.’The progressive Tenderloin downtown district, once known for its rich cultural history, trendy restaurants, galleries, museums, and nightlife, has deteriorated as homelessness and drug use ramp up in the Democratic-led city. Though it wasn’t clear what brought Benier to the gritty city, he tried to see the silver lining after his first day travelling: ‘Happy to be here though, and looking forward to experiencing the tech capital!’

