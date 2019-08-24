NY POST

A British tourist in Thailand was allegedly choked to death in a hotel fight after telling a fellow guest to keep the noise down. Amitpal Singh Bajaj, 34, complained after hearing rowdy noises coming from the room next door while he, his wife and young child were trying to sleep in Phuket, Thailand. The family asked the hotel staff to intervene after the noise continued for two hours in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Security guards visited the room of Roger Bullman, 53, from Norway, but the noise is said to have worsened with the Norwegian singing on the balcony. Father of one Bajaj then allegedly grabbed a steak knife from his room and decided to confront Bullman at 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to The Phuket News.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST