Tourist, 39, dead after plunging 70 feet off cliff at New York state park while taking pics with husband

A tourist from Singapore fell to her death Friday while snapping photos with her husband on the edge of a cliff in a New York state park, authorities said.Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, plunged 70 feet after slipping off the cliff while on a hiking trip with her husband in the Hudson Valley region, state police said.

The woman and her husband stopped to take photos at the edge of a cliff on the Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park when she “lost her footing” and went over the side Friday afternoon, according to police.Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar fell 70 feet after slipping off the cliff while on a hiking trip with her husband in the Hudson Valley region.

READ MORE