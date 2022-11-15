FTX founder and Democrat megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried — whose firm Alameda Research allegedly traded billions of dollars from FTX customers’ accounts and leveraged the crypto exchange’s native token as collateral — has listed his Bahamas penthouse for sale with a $40 million asking price.

After losing billions in net worth amid the collapse of his crypto exchange, Bankman-Fried put his 12,000-square feet penthouse in the Bahamas up for sale for nearly $40 million ($39,950,000), according to a report by Semafor.

While a real estate broker for the residence refused to name the owner of the penthouse, people close to current and former FTX employees who have been at the residence confirmed it belongs to Bankman-Fried.

The luxury residence includes a “sumptuous” master bedroom suite with his and her bathrooms, walk-in closets, a private balcony, a spa, a pool, and a private elevator. It also overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, and has Italian marble accents throughout, as well as German-engineered doors and windows, according to the listing.

