THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

An unlined, single-lane road in rural upstate New York that dead-ends just feet from the northern border is at the center of an unusual international immigration phenomenon — people escaping the United States for Canada.

Approximately 50,000 people have used Roxham Road to walk into Canada over the past three years. Roxham Road is one of dozens in Clinton County alone that run directly into the border, but this one is where more than 90% of all illegal crossings into Canada along the 4,000-mile-long border from Washington state to Maine have taken place since 2016.

U.S. border officials told the Washington Examiner during a recent visit here that Americans are not fleeing north. People from around the world — primarily families — are flying into the U.S. on tourist visas, taking buses and taxis from regional international airports to Roxham Road, and walking over the border, knowing they will be admitted into Canada if they enter illegally and claim to be refugees.

People hoping for refugee status are crossing via Roxham Road to make use of a 2004 Canadian immigration agreement that guarantees immediate admittance to asylum seekers who arrive at Canada’s backdoor instead of an official, legal border crossing, where they are supposed to show up.