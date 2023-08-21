Total of 850 people are STILL missing as residents claim “Biden has failed us”

As many as 850 people are still missing and 114 are dead following apocalyptic wildfires in Maui, as president Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in devastated Hawaii after locals slammed him for taking too long to visit.Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen gave the update on a video posted to Facebook, saying the FBI, which is assisting with search efforts, combined various lists of missing people to arrive at the total number.’It is my sad duty to report that 114 individuals have been confirmed deceased,’ the mayor said on a video posted to Facebook. ‘There are currently 850 names on the list of missing persons.”We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers,’ Bissen said.Bissen pointed out the number of people initially first feared dead was more than 2,000 but decreased once cellphone communications were restored. He added that 27 deceased individuals have been identified and 11 families have been notified.

