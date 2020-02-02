Trending Politics:

Democrats are still picking through the rubble after their failed efforts to get bitter backstabber John Bolton on the stand and now have a serious problem on their hands.

If the Senate indeed votes on Wednesday to acquit President Trump as expected, the party will find itself on the brink of a rapidly intensifying two-front war with a socialist faction that has aligned itself with Bernie Sanders.

Regardless of how Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment scam plays out, the big winners were Bernie and the group led by social media superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Squad who have taken advantage of the obsession with toppling Trump to increase their own power within the party.

With hostilities now spilling into the open between the corrupt oligarchic establishment and Sanders, his young acolytes are becoming increasingly emboldened to challenge the status quo.